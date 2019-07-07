Trump ties success of US to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'

President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.

From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle

Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It's the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.

Retired Marine gets Betsy Ross flag tattoo in Nike protest

(FOX NEWS) -- Retired marine Johnny (Joey) Jones was so adamant in his support for the Betsy Ross flag, he decided to tattoo it on his arm as a rebuke to Nike's decision to pull a set of shoes bearing the iconic flag's design.​​