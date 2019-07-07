Trump ties success of US to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'
President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.
One ‘Friends’ superfan could earn $1,000 just to binge 25 hours of hit show
Telecommunications company Frontier is offering one lucky superfan a “dream job” to binge 25 hours of "Friends" and earn $1,000 in honor of the upcoming 25-year anniversary.
Young Philadelphian creates city's first black-owned food delivery service
A bike, a bag and a dream are all David Cabello had when he dropped out of school to risk it all in his inspiring journey to success.
Toyota to hire a total of 4,800 workers at manufacturing plants in these 2 states
If you don’t mind relocating, Toyota is looking to hire thousands of workers in Indiana and Alabama, according to Fox Business.
Evil Genius Beer Company introduce Baby Shark beer for Shark Week
In honor of Shark Week, which kicked off July 28, Evil Genius Beer Company has launched a special beer.
Raw meat recalled due to possible human blood contamination
An Alabama company has updated a beef and pork recall due to possible contamination of meat products by human blood.
Report: Equifax to pay $700 million in data breach settlement
The Wall Street Journal says Equifax will pay around $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.
National Hot Dog Day: Where to snag the best deal
Fire up the grill — it's National Hot Dog Day!
Retail rivals crash Amazon's Prime Day party
The gravitational pull of Amazon Prime Day is so strong on shoppers it's benefiting other retailers as well, according to an early analysis from a key data group.
Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day is coming with a wave of deals - and protests.
‘No membership required’: Target launches ‘Deal Days’ to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Target announced this week it’s launching “Deal Days,” offering online discounts on thousands of items to compete with Amazon Prime Day, with “no membership required.”
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations
American Airlines said Sunday that it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.
About 180,000 fire alarms recalled due to failure to alert consumers of fire
On Wednesday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 180,000 battery-powered smoke and fire alarms.
‘Literally just the crust’: Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only
One restaurant is getting the attention of carb-lovers everywhere.
Recall issued for hot dog, hamburger buns sold at Walmart
A recall has been issued for multiple brands of hot dog and hamburger buns sold in stores across the country.
Federal court says Amazon can be sued over defective product
A federal appeals court has ruled that Amazon can be sued over a defective product sold by one of its third-party vendors, in a decision the dissenting judge called "a relatively uncharted area of law."
From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It's the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.
Kohl’s will now pack and ship your eligible Amazon returns for free
Kohl's is now accepting returns for Amazon - and will pack and ship the items for you.
Poll: 1 in 4 don't plan to retire despite realities of aging
Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of aging in the workforce.
Retired Marine gets Betsy Ross flag tattoo in Nike protest
(FOX NEWS) -- Retired marine Johnny (Joey) Jones was so adamant in his support for the Betsy Ross flag, he decided to tattoo it on his arm as a rebuke to Nike's decision to pull a set of shoes bearing the iconic flag's design.