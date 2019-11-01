Have excess Halloween candy? Operation Gratitude seeks sweet donations to put in military care packages

Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization focused on giving back to military and public service personnel, is asking for donations for its annual Halloween Candy Give-Back.

Last year, the organization collected more than 440,000 pounds of candy and delivered it to U.S. troops abroad as well as veterans and first responders in local communities.

This year, Operation Gratitude hopes to send 525,600 Halloween candy-filled care packages. The number is symbolic of every minute of the year, according to the nonprofit.

“Halloween candy serves as a reminder of home that helps bring smiles to our troops,” the nonprofit said.

In order to donate candy, you must follow these parameters:

Candy must be individually wrapped and either fun-sized or smaller candy

Must be factory sealed

No toy giveaway items such as rings, charms, fake teeth

No bags of loose candy such as a 1-pound bag of candy corn

No full-size candy

No powdery candy such as Pixy Stix

In order to donate, a form must be filled out. The candy must be shipped no later than Nov. 8 and it can be sent to Operation Gratitude, Attn: Halloween Candy Program, 21100 Lassen St. in Chatsworth, California, 91311.

You can learn more about the program at operationgratitude.com/express-your-thanks/Halloween-candy/.