$2.8B Philadelphia schools plan would modernize some buildings, close others

The Brief Philadelphia’s $2.8 billion Facilities Master Plan could modernize schools and close nearly two dozen buildings. City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 17, to discuss the plan and school conditions. The plan includes major upgrades, but some parents and students say more support is needed for all learners.



Philadelphia’s school district is proposing a $2.8 billion Facilities Master Plan that would bring major upgrades to some schools, while closing nearly two dozen others.

Funding breakdown and community concerns

What we know:

The district says the investment would address long-standing inequities across Philadelphia neighborhoods, with money distributed to all 10 council districts.

Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a press release, "This plan is about ensuring that more students in every neighborhood have access to the high-quality academics, programs, and facilities they deserve. While some of these decisions are difficult, they are grounded in deep community engagement and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for all public school children in every zip code of Philadelphia."

Council District One is set to receive more than $308 million, including over $57 million for South Philadelphia High to become a state-of-the-art career and technical education hub.

Council District Four will get over $216 million, with more than $50 million going to Overbrook High School for new restrooms, ADA upgrades and refurbished automotive bays.

Cristina Ruiz, a parent, said, "They need renovations." She described cold classrooms during a recent snowstorm, saying, "It was literally cold in the room and the students had to wear coats."

Some students say the plan does not go far enough for those with special needs.

"I feel like they’re not doing enough for students with IEPs as they’re doing for students like us like normal students but I feel like my brother he has IEP I feel like they need to do that more," said Siahnna Green, a student at Science Leadership Academy.

The plan aims to modernize buildings, improve conditions and expand ADA access, according to school district officials.

The city council will hold a committee hearing Tuesday, Feb. 17, to discuss the current state of schools and the proposed plan.

Opportunities for public feedback

The Facilities Master Plan could change where and how thousands of Philadelphia students learn, with upgrades and closures affecting families across the city.

The District will host three community town hall meetings on the following dates:

February 17, 2026 at Benjamin Franklin from 4:30pm-6:30pm

February 20, 2026 at Kensington CAPA from 4:30pm-6:30pm

February 22, 2026 is virtual beginning at 2:00pm

For more information and to explore the full Facilities Master Plan, visit www.philasd.org/fpp.

The plan’s impact will be felt in every council district, and officials say community input is a key part of the process.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which specific schools will close or how the closures will affect students and staff.

Details on how feedback from the townhall meetings will be used in final decisions have not been provided.