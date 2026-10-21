Hunting Park’s community fridge shut down after vandalism; donations help new plan

The Brief A community refrigerator run by Ryan Harris in Hunting Park has been vandalized to the point of being unusable. Harris plans to continue feeding neighbors by switching to non-perishable foods on shelves instead of a fridge. He's accepting donations to help with the new beginning.



Ryan Harris, who has led efforts to fight food insecurity in his Hunting Park neighborhood for about five years, says his community fridge became unusable after repeated vandalism. Harris told FOX 29 that the fridge had been stolen in the past and, after being replaced, was vandalized many times, making it impossible to keep food cold for neighborhood families.

Problems with damage at the community fridge site

What we know:

Harris said the fridge suffered extensive damage until it no longer worked, leading him to haul it away from outside "The Treehouse" at 3959 North Ninth Street, the building where he also runs youth programming with his non-profit "As I Plant This Seed."

The space where the fridge once stood is now just a shell, and Harris reflected on the challenge, saying, "It's always devastating when we have to pull back for a reason like this."

The fridge could no longer keep food cold, according to Harris, making it unusable for fresh food and forcing him to remove it. He said, "The doors wouldn't close so they'll have all that stuff out here, the food is not staying cold so it's rotting real fast. It's been a mess." Harris added, "It's been just a hassle trying to put pieces back to the refrigerator, buy new extension cords and stuff like that."

Harris said he is not reporting the incidents to police, stating, "Understanding where I'm at. Knowing the people, some of the people I know that I serve they might be the ones that are the suspects in the situation." He also said, "They might be getting high, vandalizing the property or whatever the case may be, but at the same time, those people still need help too."

Efforts to keep helping neighbors despite setbacks

Despite the setback, Harris said he will keep serving the community and is pivoting to non-perishable goods so support continues.

"We just going to shift it a little bit. So we're going to do all non-perishable items. We're about to put some shelves inside here where people could just stack it. And it wouldn't be a refrigerator anymore but at the same time they'll be able to get that canned good," said Harris.

Harris emphasized, "I just don't want people to think that I'm discouraged. I don't want people to think that this is what quitting looks like. This is actually just pivoting and reevaluating how we can better serve our community."

Those wishing to help Harris with his new plan are encouraged to donate non-perishable food; details are available at FOX29.com.

What's next:

Harris says he will be setting up shelves inside his building to distribute canned and non-perishable food items instead of using a fridge. Community support remains vital to his efforts through donations.