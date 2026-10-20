LeBron James to make 76ers debut at Madison Square Garden as Knicks raise championship banner

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The Brief The defending champion New York Knicks will receive their championship rings and hoist their title banner to the rafters at Madison Square Garden. LeBron James makes his regular season debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in an arena where he holds a 28-11 career record. The Atlantic Division rivals clash for an opening night showdown after meeting in two of the past three postseasons.



One of basketball’s fiercest regional rivalries takes center stage at Madison Square Garden on opening night, featuring an emotional championship celebration for New York and a high-profile Philadelphia debut for LeBron James.

What is at stake for the 76ers

Local perspective:

Philadelphia enters the season under a massive spotlight after adding James to a lineup built around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The 41-year-old forward makes his official Sixers debut on the league's biggest stage, looking to establish immediate chemistry and prove Philadelphia's retooled roster is built to contend.

Starting the year on the road against the defending champions gives the Sixers a chance to make an early statement. Crashing New York's party would deliver an immediate jolt of momentum to a franchise that has met the Knicks in two of the past three postseasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: LeBron James #23 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers laugh during a timeout against the Boston Celtics during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylva Expand

What is at stake for the Knicks

The other side:

The reigning champions open the 2026-27 campaign by receiving their championship rings and unveiling a long-awaited title banner following June's victory over San Antonio. Head coach Mike Brown and star guard Jalen Brunson lead a battle-tested core that brought the championship trophy back to Manhattan for the first time in more than five decades.

For New York, opening night is about soaking in a milestone celebration before immediately pivoting to title defense. Facing an aggressive division rival right after the ring ceremony means the Knicks cannot afford an emotional hangover once the ball is tipped.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June Expand

The LeBron factor at the Garden

Big picture view:

The matchup carries extra weight given James' long history on the Garden floor. James holds a 28-11 career record at MSG, including two 50-point performances and 12 games with at least 30 points.

New York spent decades coveting James in free agency, and James revealed to ESPN that he even envisioned finishing his career in the Garden before the Knicks captured the title in June. Instead, he takes the floor on the visiting side, marking the fifth time in his career that he will watch an opponent raise a championship banner.

LeBron James Mural in Fishtown, Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX 29 | Artists: Chuck Styles and Liam McWilliams)

What's next:

Tipoff between the Sixers and Knicks is set for 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden, beginning what could be a season-long fight for supremacy at the top of the Eastern Conference.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks huddles with his team during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Ma Expand