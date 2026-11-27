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The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles erased a 21-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Nov. 26, completing the largest Thanksgiving Day comeback in NFL history. Quarterback Joe Milton III threw for a career-high 331 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns against his former team, while DeVonta Smith caught 11 passes for 200 yards and two scores. The win moves Philadelphia to 4-7 and gives the Birds back-to-back victories after snapping a seven-game losing streak that had threatened to derail their 2026 season.



For nearly three quarters at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 26, Philadelphia's Thanksgiving trip to Dallas looked like another chapter in a frustrating 2026 season—until the Eagles authored the biggest holiday comeback the NFL has ever seen.

Trailing 31-10 late in the third quarter, the Eagles erupted for 22 fourth-quarter points and stunned the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Jake Elliott's 59-yard field goal with two seconds left, followed by Andrew Mukuba's game-sealing interception as time expired.

Why the win is historic

Big picture view:

Beyond snapping a brutal stretch against a division rival that beat Philadelphia 38-21 on Monday Night Football in October, Thursday's rally rewrote both NFL holiday records and the Eagles' own franchise books:

Largest Thanksgiving comeback ever: Overturning a 21-point deficit marked the biggest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving Day history, surpassing the previous holiday mark of 14 points.

Eagles' Thanksgiving dominance: Philadelphia improved to 7-1 all-time on Thanksgiving Day, a stretch dating back to the franchise's first holiday game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1939.

DeVonta Smith joins rare company: Smith hauled in 11 catches for a career-high 200 yards and two touchdowns (50 and 45 yards), becoming just the sixth receiver in Eagles history to eclipse 200 receiving yards in a single game—all while playing through a painful tailbone injury suffered during the second half.

Breakout performance from Joe Milton III: Making just his third NFL start and facing his former team, Milton threw for a career-high 331 yards and three touchdowns while adding a 15-yard rushing score, delivering all three touchdown passes from outside the pocket.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Jake Elliott #4 and Braden Mann #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Rever Expand

How the turnaround happened

By the numbers:

The Eagles survived early adversity—including losing cornerback Cooper DeJean to a concussion on the opening drive, tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury and running back Saquon Barkley to a stinger—by flipping the game in all three phases over the final 16 minutes:

Special teams spark: After Milton hit Smith for a 45-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 31-17, defensive tackle Ty Robinson blocked a Bryan Anger punt early in the fourth and Kenny Moore II scooped it up for a touchdown, trimming the deficit to seven in a span of minutes.

Second-half defensive adjustment: After giving up 28 first-half points and six third-down conversions, Vic Fangio's defense dialed up pressure and held Dallas to 10 points after halftime. Robinson sealed the comeback on fourth-and-1 with 54 seconds left by recording his first career NFL sack on Dak Prescott to set up Elliott's 59-yard winner.

A reflection of Philly grit and resilience

Local perspective:

In a city that wears its blue-collar toughness like a badge of honor, Thursday's rally felt unmistakably Philadelphia—a team refusing to fold when everything pointed toward another lopsided loss.

Consider everything stacked against the Birds on the road in Arlington:

A battered roster: Philadelphia entered the game without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and lost cornerback Cooper DeJean (concussion), tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) and running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) during the game, while defensive back Marcus Epps also went down.

Playing through the pain: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith injured his tailbone in the second half, yet stayed on the field to finish with a career-best 200 receiving yards—including the crucial fourth-quarter catches that kept the comeback alive.

Shaking off setbacks: The Eagles missed two fourth-quarter two-point conversions that could have tied the game, watched Milton get sacked five times behind a struggling offensive line and threw a fourth-quarter interception—yet never flinched when the final two minutes arrived.

Head coach Nick Sirianni praised Milton's composure in the pocket and the team's refusal to look past the snap in front of them, noting that the quarterback "played the next play consistently" even when the deficit hit three touchdowns.

What it means for the Eagles' 2026 season

Coming off an 11-6 NFC East title campaign in 2025, the Eagles entered November in freefall. After opening 2-0, Philadelphia suffered a seven-game losing streak—the franchise's longest skid since 2012 and worst start since 1999—while averaging just 16.7 points per game through 10 outings.

Now, after edging the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 in Week 11 and knocking off Dallas on Thanksgiving, Philadelphia sits at 4-7 with consecutive wins for the first time since September. While the Eagles remain fourth in the NFC East behind the New York Giants (6-3-1), Washington Commanders (4-5-1) and Cowboys (5-7), they have effectively ended Dallas' momentum in the division race and found an offensive spark with Milton under center.

What's next:

The Eagles get a mini-bye before returning to action on Sunday, Dec. 6, when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, followed by a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 13.