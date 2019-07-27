Jeffrey Epstein dead from apparent suicide in Manhattan jail cell; FBI investigating
Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking minors, died from an apparent suicide inside in his Manhattan jail cell, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Saturday.
Philadelphia, New York police officers play ball for good cause
When it comes to Philadelphia vs. New York, there's usually no love lost between sports cities, but when the two rivals met Saturday at Arm and Hammer Park in Trenton it was precisely love and support that brought them together.
Judge recommends firing NYPD officer in chokehold death
An administrative judge recommended firing the New York City police officer accused of using a chokehold in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.
R. Kelly denied bail on sex abuse charges in NY
R&B singer R. Kelly was denied bail after pleading not guilty in Brooklyn federal court Friday where he was due to make a second appearance later in the day.
DoorDash customer claims driver broke his leg, stole his phone and cheeseburgers
Like many “Game of Thrones” fans, one New York man recently ordered takeout before relaxing with the hit HBO show. He never expected that transaction would leave him with a broken leg, stolen cellphone and lost cheeseburgers, allegedly at the hands of a DoorDash delivery driver, a lawsuit claims.
No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins
A grand jury had not yet decided to pursue a criminal case against a father who left his twin one-year-old children in a hot car in the Bronx. The children died.
Man says he was beaten in NYC for wearing MAGA hat
A New York City art gallery owner says he was viciously beaten in Manhattan by a large group of teens for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
New arrest made in dousings of NYC police officers
A New York City man has been charged in the latest caught-on-video case of people dousing police officers with water.