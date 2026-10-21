Man accused of shooting tenant during dispute with landlord captured in Philadelphia

The Brief Felek McCrae, 20, is accused of shooting a tenant in the face and legs during a dispute with a landlord in Philadelphia in May. McCrae was wanted on charges of attempted murder, burglary, and weapons crimes. Marshals did not disclose information about the shooting victim.



A 20-year-old shooting suspect accused of killing a man during a dispute between a landlord and a tenant in May has been arrested.

What we know:

Felek McCrae, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning on the 200 block of North Salford Street, U.S. Marshals announced.

McCrae was being sought for attempted murder, burglary, and firearms possession.

The backstory:

McCrea is accused of shooting a 39-year-old man multiple times in the face and legs after he intervened in a dispute between a tenant and landlord on the 3800 block of North 18th Street.

He fled the scene of the shooting before police arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest on September 9th.

What we don't know:

Details about the victim were not shared by Marshal's on social media.