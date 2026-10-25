Man robbed of $30,000, beaten with baseball bat in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for several suspects after a man returning home from an event was assaulted and robbed of $30,000 in cash early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported robbery on the 5000 block of North 6th Street at approximately 2:17 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from head injuries.
Preliminary investigations reveal that multiple unknown suspects armed with a baseball bat approached the victim.
During the assault, the attackers stole a bag containing $30,000 before fleeing the scene.
What we don't know:
The condition of the victim, along with any other further details, have yet to be released.
What's next:
The suspects remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.