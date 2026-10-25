Man robbed of $30,000, beaten with baseball bat in North Philadelphia

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The Brief A man returning home early Sunday morning was assaulted by multiple unknown suspects armed with a baseball bat. During the attack, the offenders stole a bag containing approximately $30,000 in cash before fleeing. The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.



Police are looking for several suspects after a man returning home from an event was assaulted and robbed of $30,000 in cash early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported robbery on the 5000 block of North 6th Street at approximately 2:17 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from head injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal that multiple unknown suspects armed with a baseball bat approached the victim.

During the assault, the attackers stole a bag containing $30,000 before fleeing the scene.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim, along with any other further details, have yet to be released.

What's next:

The suspects remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.