Man stabbed on SEPTA train at 8th Street Station after intervening dispute over fare

The Brief Nijual Hilton was stabbed on a SEPTA train at 8th Street Station on Saturday. Hilton says he intervened to defend his friends, two women, during a dispute and was seriously injured. SEPTA Transit Police say they are working around the clock on the investigation.



A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed on a SEPTA train at 8th Street Station Saturday. Hilton said he was attacked while trying to defend two women during a dispute and believes the suspect is a danger to everyone.

What we know:

Hilton said he was on the train Saturday afternoon with a friend and her aunt when the suspect and another woman pushed through the turnstile with them to avoid paying the fare at 8th Street Station. Hilton said his friends confronted the man about pushing past them, leading to an argument that continued onto the B3 train.

Hilton said he tried to calm the suspect, telling him, "There’s no reason for you to be arguing with two women. That’s when his attention started turning towards me." Hilton said the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him. "I basically jammed my fingers in there and felt the arteries shooting out blood. So I held it as tight as I could and I was telling them I’m losing a lot of blood. I got to get to the hospital," said Hilton.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Image provided by Nijual Hilton

Hilton described his emotional state, saying, "to be honest I’m shaken up to ever get on SEPTA again. That might be my last time ever riding SEPTA." He also said he is grateful to be alive for his 12-year-old son.

Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for SEPTA, said, "The safety and security of our passengers is SEPTA’s top priority. Violent crime on the system is at its lowest level in more than a decade, however, even one incident is too many. SEPTA Transit Police are working around the clock on this investigation — to hold the offender accountable and deliver justice for the victim."

Hilton said his friend "Cherry" and her aunt helped save his life after the stabbing. He also thanked a female Philadelphia police officer who intervened and got him out of the station quickly.

"She was like y’all grab his head. I’ll grab his legs. They rushed me up the steps as fast as possible. I don’t remember how many people were there to help. I just remember seeing her face. She was adamant about getting me to safety. If she sees this, I owe my life to you and I really I just want thank you if she sees this interview," said Hilton.

What's next:

Hilton said he is both physically recovering and traumatized by the attack and hopes the suspect will be caught soon.

Hilton said he hopes to get out of the hospital in a few days. SEPTA Transit Police say they are making progress on the investigation.

What we don't know:

Philadelphia police have not yet identified the officer Hilton credits with saving his life. The suspect in the stabbing has not been caught as of the latest update.