Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting during robbery in Philadelphia

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The Brief Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting during a robbery in Philadelphia on Monday. Shawn Caddell, 32, was killed when police say a robbery unfolded at a business on the 4900 block of North Broad Street. The suspect is seen in surveillance images shared by police on Wednesday wearing dark-colored clothing with some type of head cover.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting during a robbery at a business on Monday.

What we know:

Investigators shared photos of the suspect who they say is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Shawn Caddell.

Caddell, a Philadelphia resident, was shot to death on Monday during a robbery inside a business on the 4900 block of Broad Street.

The unknown suspect is seen in surveillance still shared by police Wednesday wearing dark clothing with some type of head cover.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.