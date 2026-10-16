Mother dies days after Kensington fire claimed life of girl, 5

The Brief Days after a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood claimed the life of a young girl, her mother also succumbed to her injuries. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of D Street. Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a lithium-ion e-bike battery in an upstairs bedroom.



Days after a fire in Kensington claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl, officials say her mother has now died from her injuries.

The backstory:

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 3300 block of D Street at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, as several people were trapped inside, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Two adults escaped through the second-story front windows with help from a neighbor.

A third adult and the 5-year-old girl were found trapped in a back bedroom. The child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Three adults, including the child's mother, were taken to Einstein Medical Center and Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, fire officials announced that the child's mother died from her injuries, investigators say.

Investigators say they believe the fire was started by an e-bike battery in an upstairs bedroom.

What they're saying:

A mother living next door to the fire told FOX 29's Ellen Kolodziej that a neighbor's quick action helped save lives.

"It was very scary. It was very scary," said Gisella Fleita. "When we came out, they were jumping out of their house." Fleita also said, "I just wanted to get my kids out this morning. We heard the screaming and we just ran out."