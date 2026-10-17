NJ police officer critically injured after being struck by suspected impaired driver in Cape May County

article

The Brief Middle Township Patrolman Austin Kapurelos was critically injured after being struck during a traffic stop on Route 47. The driver, 36-year-old Lucio Lopez-Perez of Erma, was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI and assault by auto. Route 47 South was shut down for about four hours Friday night while investigators documented the scene.



A South Jersey police officer is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

What Happened:

Middle Township Patrolman Austin Kapurelos was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 47 South (Wildwood Boulevard) shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, when a vehicle struck him.

First responders provided immediate emergency medical aid at the scene. Kapurelos was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center with serious injuries, where officials said he is in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Route 47 South remained closed for roughly four hours while crash investigators worked at the scene.

Charges and Investigation:

The driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Lucio Lopez-Perez of Erma, New Jersey, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.

Lopez-Perez has been charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto, and violation of public health and safety law resulting in serious bodily injury, along with several traffic offenses. He was processed and booked into the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to contact Middle Township police at 609-465-8700.

What they're saying:

Township officials and police leadership commended the bystanders and first responders who quickly rushed to help the injured patrolman.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ptl. Austin Kapurelos, his family, and everyone affected by this crash," Middle Township Police Chief Super said, asking the public to respect the family's privacy during his recovery.

Mayor Christopher M. Leusner noted the incident served as a reminder of the hazards officers face during routine duties, while issuing an urgent plea to drivers across the region.

"Please, never get behind the wheel impaired," Leusner said. "It puts every life on the road at risk, including the lives of those who serve us."