The Brief Kavon Gordy is accused of two domestic assaults involving the same victim in Upper Darby. Gordy is accused of "forcibly entering" the victim's apartment where police say one assault happened. Anyone with information about Gordy's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.



Police in Upper Darby are searching for a man accused of a pair of domestic assaults, including one where investigators say he "forcibly entered" the victim's apartment.

What we know:

Kavon Gordy is accused of two separate domestic assaults involving the same victim, according to a social media post by the Upper Darby Police Department.

Investigators say during the second incident, Gordy "forcibly entered the victim's apartment and assaulted her." Gordy, police say, had an active warrant at the time of the second assault.

What we don't know:

Police did not share information about the victim, or when the alleged domestic assaults happened.

What you can do:

Police urged Gordy in a social media post to turn himself in. They also asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact investigators.