Companion dog taken outside corner store; North Philadelphia family pleads for help

The Brief A North Philadelphia family is searching for Kodi, a Shih Tzu taken Sunday outside a corner store. Surveillance video shows a woman walking away with the dog, and his owner, who has cerebral palsy, is devastated. The family is asking the public to help identify the woman or return Kodi safely.



A North Philadelphia mother is pleading for help after her disabled son's dog, Kodi, was stolen outside a local corner store Sunday, according to family and surveillance footage. Jamal Newman, 47, who has cerebral palsy and cannot walk, has relied on Kodi for companionship for three years.

Family pleads for return of stolen Shih Tzu

What we know:

Kodi, a small, scruffy Shih Tzu, was tied outside a corner store in North Philadelphia when a woman untied him and walked away, according to surveillance video. Jamal Newman's mother, Diane Newman, said Kodi has been missing since Sunday and the family has been searching extensively, posting on social media and lost pet websites.

Diane said, "Kodi became our family whatever Kodi wants he gets." She added that Jamal, who is 47 and has few friends, relies on Kodi for comfort and support.

Jamal is 47 years old and has lived with cerebral palsy since childhood. Kodi has been with the family for three and a half years, according to Diane.

Diane said she is willing to meet anyone, no questions asked, to get Kodi back, and reminded people that Kodi is microchipped.

Community hopes and efforts to find Kodi

What they're saying:

"It’s emotional, it’s emotional. He’s aware and he’s dealing with it," said Diane Newman. "Every time I go in and out of his room he be like 'mom have you found my dog yet?' I’m like "son I’m still looking for the dog.""

Diane also said, "Fortunately, he has a great mom that loves him that is going to go through hell or high water for him. ’m a great advocate for him because he’s my heart he’s my child you’d do anything and go above and beyond for your children."

Addressing the person who took Kodi, Diane said, "Please help me help my son. If you want a dog, there’s animal shelters and there’s cats and dogs looking for a home. They need somebody to love them. Kodi already has somebody who loves him. We just want him back."

What you can do:

Diane asks anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance video or knows where Kodi may be to call the number listed on the family’s flyer at 215-776-9297.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown where Kodi is or who took him from outside the North Philadelphia store.