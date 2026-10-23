Pemberton Township mayor charges resident during heated meeting: video

The Brief Pemberton Township's council meeting turned chaotic after Mayor Matthew Bianchini charged at a longtime critic Wednesday. The mayor admitted to losing his temper but defended his actions as justified.



A council meeting in Pemberton Township erupted into chaos Wednesday when the mayor left the administration desk and appeared to charge at a township resident who has been a longstanding critic of his.

The incident led to multiple people getting involved, and the mayor had to be physically restrained and removed at one point from the council chambers.

Tense moments unfold during council meeting

What we know:

Video from the meeting shows Republican Mayor Matthew Bianchini running from the administration desk and charging at the resident. Bianchini was physically restrained and removed from the council chambers after the confrontation.

Bianchini admitted to losing his temper but said he believed the confrontation was justified.

The backstory:

The resident involved is described as a longtime critic of Bianchini. The encounter escalated quickly, with calls from attendees to "stop" and "let him go." The video, captured by the Pine Barrens Tribune, captures the heated exchange and involvement from other attendees trying to de-escalate the situation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any formal actions or statements are planned following the incident or if further council meeting disruptions are anticipated.

There is no information yet on whether the township or council plans to take additional disciplinary steps in response to the incident.