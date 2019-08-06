Offensive stickers found around Bordentown
Police in Bordentown, New Jersey are investigating after locals have reported finding stickers with offensive messages posted around the city.
South Jersey mom battling cancer in need of stair lift for home
A South Jersey mother is in the fight of her life. She's battling cancer and can't get in and out of her house easily. She is in desperate need of a stair lift.
New Jersey police, communities celebrate National Night Out
Police across southern counties of New Jersey Tuesday held public outreach events as part of National Night Out. The events were designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.