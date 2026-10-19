Penn Wood High School reinstates several fall sports after athletic investigation

The Brief Penn Wood High School suspended all athletics indefinitely during a district investigation of an alleged incident, according to the William Penn School District. Some fall high school teams are now being reinstated as the district reviews student-athlete feedback and partners with Grand River Solutions to investigate misconduct claims. The district has not disclosed details of the alleged incident or when full athletic activities will resume.



Penn Wood High School athletic activities were suspended indefinitely as the William Penn School District investigated an alleged incident, according to district officials. Following feedback from student-athlete surveys, the district announced several fall high school teams are being reinstated, while a review and outside investigation continue.

What we know:

The William Penn School District began applying its safety policies after learning of concerns, officials said. They gathered more facts and administered a climate and culture survey to fall high school student-athletes and coaches.

The district stated that fall teams, including cheer, boys soccer, boys and girls cross-country, volleyball and girls tennis are being reinstated. The athletic director is working with coaches and teams to finish the remainder of the fall season.

The backstory:

The district suspended all Penn Wood Middle and High School athletic activities, including football, basketball, volleyball and cheerleading. Two sources told FOX 29 the investigation centers on allegations of hazing involving the football team, though all sports were affected.

The Penn Wood football team was scheduled to play Chichester on Friday night, but was forced to forfeit. The soccer team, with a 9-1 record, was unable to compete in playoffs during the suspension.

What they're saying:

Students and families expressed frustration over the suspension. Hundreds of students walked out Friday morning in protest.

"People that really wanted to play they got their chance taken away by people that's doing unintelligent stuff, so it really do hurt I can't play football," said Jahmir Smith, a 10th grader.

Parents shared concerns about the lack of extracurriculars.

"They need sports. They need other extracurricular activities to do. See when you don't have extra curricular activities to do this is the type of stuff that happens," said Naeema Peterson.

Some families worried about lost opportunities for students.

"A lot of parents can't afford to pay for college. And if you are playing sports, you may be able to be seen and get a scholarship for college," said Tiffany Peterson.

What's next:

The William Penn School District said it partnered with Grand River Solutions (GRS) to coordinate a response and investigate specific allegations of misconduct.

The district is also reviewing athletic operations and using feedback from students and coaches to identify areas for improvement. Each coach will be asked to review district policies and provide proof of engagement before coaching again.

District officials said they are strengthening procedures to support safe athletics and ensure clear ways to raise concerns.

What we don't know:

The district has not released specific details about the alleged incident or how long the athletics suspension will last. No timeline has been given for completion of the investigation or for full resumption of sports.