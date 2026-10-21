Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bell-to-bell school cell phone ban

The Brief Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bell-to-bell ban on cellphones in schools, with the bill now heading to Gov. Josh Shapiro for signature. The ban will take effect in the 2027-28 school year, and individual districts will create their plans for enforcement. Details on exactly how schools will implement and enforce the ban remain unclear.



Pennsylvania's House and Senate have passed legislation requiring schools across the state to ban student cellphones from the first bell to the last, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro. Gov. Shapiro has said he will sign the bill into law, which would make Pennsylvania the 25th state in the nation to enact a bell-to-bell phone-free schools law.

What we know:

Once Gov. Shapiro signs the legislation, every Pennsylvania public school will be required to keep students' phones away during the entire school day, starting in the 2027-28 school year, according to PA Unplugged and state officials. The bipartisan measure includes exceptions for students with medical conditions or education plans that require phones.

The plan received strong backing from both lawmakers and advocacy groups.

"Students are bombarded with notifications all day long. This constant access also opens the door to social media, gambling apps, and cyberbullying during the school day," said Kristen Beddard, co-lead of PA Unplugged. Alex Bird Becker, a fellow co-lead, said, "Once this law takes effect, every student in the Commonwealth will have freedom from addictive algorithms, from the first bell to the last."

The backstory:

The cellphone ban follows rising concerns about how technology and screen time affect children’s well-being and learning.

Key Pennsylvania lawmakers, such as Sen. Devlin Robinson, have cited evidence that more phone use links to worse mental and academic outcomes for kids. Robinson said, "Each year, more and more studies are showing the negative impact of smartphones on the development of our children."

Pennsylvania lawmakers began discussing a ban in 2025, prompted by research showing that the average age a child gets a phone is 10.5 and that teens spend about eight hours a day on devices. The new law includes exceptions for students with medical needs and those with individualized education plans, according to state officials.

How schools prepare to go phone free

What's next:

Some Philadelphia schools have already moved ahead with phone restrictions, requiring students to put phones in locked pouches or hand them over to teachers before class.

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At Rhodes Elementary, students lock devices in Yondr pouches for the full school day.

Principal Megan Wapner said, "You will actually see the children playing, you will see them coming together, making new friends they are sitting at different tables."

At West Philadelphia High School, phones are collected in boxes at the front of each classroom, and students get to use phones only between classes and at lunch, according to Principal Marla Travis. Teachers say that introducing the rules as soon as students enter ninth grade orientation sets the tone for the whole year.

School boards and districts statewide will be responsible for creating their implementation plans for the 2027-28 school year, said PA Unplugged. PA Unplugged offers research and best practices for schools adapting to the law.

Gov. Shapiro, on social media, celebrated the measure, stating, "It's time to get back to the basics in school and let our kids be kids." Lawmakers say the broader goal is restoring real-world connection and reducing the negative impact of screens on students.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how each Pennsylvania school district will implement and enforce the new ban, or when the final signed bill will be delivered to Gov. Shapiro for enactment.