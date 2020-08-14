Iowa governor's push to reopen schools descends into chaos

Iowa governor's push to reopen schools descends into chaos

An aggressive push by Iowa’s pro-Trump governor to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts calling the scientific benchmarks used by the state arbitrary and unsafe.

Students educated remotely eligible for sports, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the final determination on high school sports seasons will be made by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, and if districts opt not to have teams take the field the state will not overrule them.