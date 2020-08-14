Penn State president responds to reports of student gatherings, fraternity suspended
PSU President Eric Barron says the school saw reports of crowds of students congregating in large numbers outside of East Halls on the University Park Campus.
NJ announces plans for fall high school sports season
The agency that oversees high school sports in New Jersey has decided that indoor fall sports will be delayed until early next year, but outdoor sports will start their seasons in about a month.
UConn students party during coronavirus pandemic, get kicked out of dorms
Several University of Connecticut students were kicked out of their dorm rooms this week after videos on social media showed them at a crowded party with no masks and even less social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Temple University reports two students tested positive for coronavirus
Iowa governor's push to reopen schools descends into chaos
An aggressive push by Iowa’s pro-Trump governor to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts calling the scientific benchmarks used by the state arbitrary and unsafe.
Keeping virtual learning spaces organized and stocked with supplies
Jenn talks about letting your child take ownership of their learning space.
Creating the perfect virtual learning setup for your student
Jenn gets some virtual learning inspiration in Havertown.
Back-to-school shopping will look different this year as many schools go virtual
Forget about your 3-ring binder and pack of number 2 pencils, back-to-school shopping has drastically changed as many schools go virtual this fall.
Temple University students move in and face the new COVID-19 normal
Move-in day at Temple University looks very different this year then in years past. Students must take a mandatory COVID-19 test and not everyone is happy about starting the new semester with in-person classes.
UNC-Chapel Hill to move to remote learning for undergrad courses after jump in COVID-19 cases
“Courses in our graduate, professional and health affairs schools will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools,” the university said in an announcement.
Students educated remotely eligible for sports, Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the final determination on high school sports seasons will be made by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, and if districts opt not to have teams take the field the state will not overrule them.
Pandemic presents unique challenges for special education students and their families
Shane Janick discusses some of the challenges faced with Mike and Alex.
Pandemic's impact on future of higher education
College Counselor Danny Ruderman joins Good Day Weekend.
Bensalem parents speak out against plan to start school year remotely
Chester County Health Dept. recommends starting school year remotely
Closed caption literacy campaign geared towards kids and young teens
Lieb Lurie, founder of Caption Cool, joins Good Day Weekend.
Pa. private, charter schools worry bus cuts will strand students
Pennsylvania school districts that plan to start the year off virtually are facing a potentially thorny issue: What to do about bus transportation for students of private and charter schools offering face-to-face instruction.
Teachers taking on many roles in return to learning
Therapist Dr. Jenna Dilossi discusses the importance of mental health as teachers balance the many roles they're faced with.