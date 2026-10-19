Philadelphia among least safe cities in the US this year: study

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The Brief Despite a 24% year-to-date drop in homicides, Philadelphia ranked 178th out of over 180 cities in WalletHub's "Safest Cities in America" study. Philadelphia performing poorly across all three main dimensions: Home & Community Safety (176th), Natural Disaster Risk (159th), and Financial Safety (137th). Philadelphia falls into the bottom five least safe cities in the country, grouped alongside New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Baltimore, and Memphis.



Despite recent reports showing a 24% year-to-date drop in homicides across Philadelphia, a new national study suggests the city still has a long way to go when it comes to overall safety.

What we know:

Philadelphia landed near the very bottom of WalletHub's "Safest Cities in America" list, ranking 178th overall.

The study compared over 180 U.S. cities across 41 key metrics with three main dimensions: Home & Community Safety, Natural Disaster Risk, and Financial Safety.

Here is how Philadelphia scored in the rankings:

Overall safety: 178th place

Home & Community Safety: 176th place

Natural Disaster Risk: 159th place

Financial Safety: 137th place

Safest vs. least safe cities

Big picture view:

Philadelphia isn't the only major city struggling in the rankings.

Top 5 safest cities

These cities scored the highest for community security, financial stability, and disaster protection:

Juneau, Alaska Warwick, Rhode Island Overland Park, Kansas Burlington, Vermont South Burlington, Vermont

5 least safe cities

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Philadelphia finds itself grouped with several other major cities facing public safety and economic challenges:

New Orleans, Louisiana Baton Rouge, Louisiana Baltimore, Maryland Memphis, Tennessee Philadelphia, Pennsylvania