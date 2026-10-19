Philadelphia among least safe cities in the US this year: study
PHILADELPHIA - Despite recent reports showing a 24% year-to-date drop in homicides across Philadelphia, a new national study suggests the city still has a long way to go when it comes to overall safety.
What we know:
Philadelphia landed near the very bottom of WalletHub's "Safest Cities in America" list, ranking 178th overall.
The study compared over 180 U.S. cities across 41 key metrics with three main dimensions: Home & Community Safety, Natural Disaster Risk, and Financial Safety.
Here is how Philadelphia scored in the rankings:
- Overall safety: 178th place
- Home & Community Safety: 176th place
- Natural Disaster Risk: 159th place
- Financial Safety: 137th place
Safest vs. least safe cities
Big picture view:
Philadelphia isn't the only major city struggling in the rankings.
Top 5 safest cities
These cities scored the highest for community security, financial stability, and disaster protection:
- Juneau, Alaska
- Warwick, Rhode Island
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Burlington, Vermont
- South Burlington, Vermont
5 least safe cities
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Philadelphia finds itself grouped with several other major cities facing public safety and economic challenges:
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from WalletHub's "Safest Cities in America" list and the the Philadelphia Police Department.