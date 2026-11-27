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The Brief Hours after announcing on Black Friday that it was shutting down for good, Sillybandz reversed course and admitted the closure was fake. In an Instagram apology, the company claimed its team was trying to participate in a "viral Black Friday trend" and did not expect national news outlets to report it as fact. The walk-back drew immediate backlash from shoppers and journalists who had bought products during the purported "final" sale or written tributes to the 2000s-era brand.



Never mind that trip down memory lane: Sillybandz isn't going anywhere after all.

Roughly eight hours after claiming on Black Friday that it was closing its doors permanently, the company behind the iconic shaped silicone bracelets apologized on Instagram Friday evening, admitting the entire shutdown announcement was a planned viral marketing stunt.

What they're saying:

Earlier on Friday, Nov. 27, Sillybandz posted a dramatic farewell graphic to its official Instagram account, @sillybandzonline, reading "One Last Trade. One Last Black Friday". The post thanked fans for years of playground memories and promoted a "final" 50% off sitewide sale through Sunday before the company supposedly shut down.

The announcement sparked an immediate wave of nostalgia online—and nationwide media coverage—from millennials and Gen Zers mourning the end of a staple from their school days.

Sillybandz Instagram announcement on 11/27/2026.

By Friday evening, however, the brand posted a follow-up graphic titled "WE OWE YOU AN APOLOGY!" stating in all caps: "WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!"

"Our team set out to participate in a viral Black Friday trend, but it quickly reached a larger audience than we ever anticipated!" the statement read. "We never expected that the story would gain nationwide media coverage, with several news outlets reporting it as fact. Sorry about that!"

In its caption, the company added, "Well... that escalated quickly! Our Black Friday campaign was all part of a planned viral trend, but we never expected it to gain nationwide media attention! We're sorry!"

While Sillybandz insisted it is "alive and well" with new packs and collaborations on the way, the fake-out did not sit well with everyone in the comments—especially customers who rushed to buy bracelets thinking it was their last chance, as well as reporters who spent their holiday weekend covering the news.

Young boys trade Silly Bandz at a local Austin park. The brightly colored rubber bands are shaped like dinosaurs, musical instruments, animals and many other shapes, and kids nowadays seems to be obsessed with them. Teachers say that the bracelets ar Expand

The backstory:

For anyone who went to school in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Sillybandz were practically playground currency. Kids would show up to class with dozens—sometimes hundreds—of the bands stacked up both wrists, showing off rare shapes like animals, guitars, princesses and glow-in-the-dark designs before snapping them off at lunch or recess to trade with friends.

Created by Toledo, Ohio-based entrepreneur Robert Croak in 2008, the shaped silicone bands exploded into a nationwide phenomenon by 2010. At the height of the craze, the bracelets flew off store shelves and became so distracting during class that schools across the country famously banned them.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Kourtney Kardashian, Kimberly Kardashain, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive at the Launch of The "Kardashian Glam" Pack Of Silly Bandzon February 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Expand