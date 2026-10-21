Philadelphia launches 'Kick the Vape' campaign as youth vaping rises

The Brief Philadelphia officials and students are launching new "Kick the Vape" and "Don't Get Finessed" campaigns to fight youth vaping. Leaders say vaping is common among teens and even some elementary students, with aggressive marketing fueling the trend. The new initiative offers online and texting resources to help students quit and learn about health risks.



Philadelphia health officials, school district leaders and students have joined forces to launch the "Kick the Vape" and "Don't Get Finessed" campaigns aimed at tackling what they call a growing crisis of youth vaping, according to local officials.

What we know:

Local health leaders say vaping among youth in Philadelphia has become widespread, with underage use showing up far beyond high schools.

Dr. Kendra McDow, Medical Officer for the School District of Philadelphia, said, "We're seeing teenagers, but we're also seeing our middle school age kids and we're seeing kids also as young as elementary school as well." Officials say vaping products are legally only for adults 21 and older.

Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, Philadelphia Health Commissioner, said, "Smoking has and continues to be the biggest killer, the biggest killer of Philadelphians out there."

Harmony Ellis, a senior at Freire Charter High School, said vaping has become so common in school bathrooms that "Anytime you go to the bathroom there’s always at least one student smoking and it’s very difficult just to try to use the bathroom—like I try to use the bathroom less simply because of it." Ellis is now a voice for the new campaign, saying, "I truly think they will be a good help to students because I feel like students just vape because of either peer pressure or things that are personally going on and they don’t know the health risk that come with it. So learning about the health risks—I know that personally scares me."

Dr. Samara Jinks-Chang, Associate Director of A-Start at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, described how marketing and peer influence are shaping these trends. "I had one patient who matched her outfit to her pink lemonade flavored vape, and then posted it on TikTok," Jinks-Chang said. "Naturally, our kids are being manipulated again because these products are designed and marketed to be fashion accessories, and for a teenager, giving up one can feel like giving up a part of who you are."

The push comes as experts say sophisticated marketing continues to target youth, making quitting an uphill battle. Dr. Jinks-Chang said, "Aggressive marketing combined with social acceptance and peer pressure continues to prey on young people with developing brains."

Connecting students and families to help and resources

Officials say the "Kick the Vape" campaign now provides online and texting support to help educate and assist students who want to quit vaping or better understand the risks. Students can visit kickthevape.org or text KicktheVape to 88709 for immediate resources.

Health experts also highlight a recent study from the Medical University of South Carolina, which found that teen girls are now vaping at a higher rate than boys, influenced by targeted marketing focused on aesthetics.

What we don't know:

The exact number of Philadelphia students currently vaping and timelines for campaign impact measurements are unclear at this time.