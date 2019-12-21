Pa. sues Juul over marketing e-cigarettes to teens
Pennsylvania has sued electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. over how its products are marketed and sold to teenagers.
NJ law bans sale of flavored vaping products
New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on legislation that would prohibit flavored vaping products.
Health officials blame 'vast majority' of vaping illnesses on vitamin E
Health officials are blaming blame vitamin E acetate for the “vast majority” of cases in the U.S. outbreak of vaping illnesses.
Vaping illness death count surpasses 50 in United States
The death toll in the vaping illness outbreak has topped 50, U.S. health officials said Thursday.
Health officials list pot vape brands reported in US outbreak
For the first time, health officials have listed the vape brands most commonly linked to hospitalizations amid a nationwide outbreak of vaping illnesses.
Marijuana vaping busts on the rise; over 500K seized in 2 years
As health officials scrutinize marijuana vaping, it’s increasingly on law enforcement’s radar as well.
More evidence points to chemical compound in US vaping illnesses
Health officials say more evidence points to a certain chemical compound as a culprit in a national outbreak of vaping illnesses.
Vaping debate: Are e-cigarettes wiping out teen smoking?
In almost any other year it would be hailed as a public health victory: The smoking rate among U.S. high schoolers took its biggest hit ever this year, federal figures show, falling to a new low.
Trump backing off banning vaping flavors popular with teenagers
When President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One to fly to a Kentucky campaign rally two weeks ago, a plan was in place for him to give final approval to a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.
American Medical Association calls for an immediate ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products
The American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.
Doctors believe vaping is the cause of death for a 28-year-old Orlando man, family says
"No family should have to bury their child because of vaping," the victims father told FOX 35.
Vaping illnesses in U.S. still rising, though at slower pace
The number of vaping illnesses in the U.S. is still rising, but at a slower pace.
More than 2,000 diagnosed in US vaping illness outbreak
New government figures show more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with vaping illnesses in the still-unsolved U.S. outbreak.
Trump says US will change vaping age to '21 or so'
President Trump said his administration will pursue raising the age to purchase e-cigarettes to 21 in its upcoming plans to combat youth vaping.
U.S. teen vaping numbers climb, fueled by Juul & mint flavor
New research shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer those made by Juul Labs, and mint is the favorite flavor for many of them, suggesting a shift after the company stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors in stores.
Montgomery County DA files lawsuit against vaping giant Juul, claims misleading marketing campaign
The Montgomery County district attorney has filed a lawsuit against vaping industry giant JUUL, Inc. claiming the company is responsible for illegal, predatory business practices aimed at turning minors into addicts.
U.S. vaping illnesses rise to 1,888 with pace picking up again
The number of U.S. vaping illnesses has jumped again, reaching more than 1,800 cases.
Ex-Juul exec alleges company shipped tainted products
A Juul Labs executive who was fired earlier this year is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers.