Philadelphia murder suspect wanted for deadly quintuple shooting

The Brief Steven Velez-Cruz, 20, is being sought on murder charges for his alleged role in a shooting on Oct. 18 that left one man dead and four others injured. The injured victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were placed in stable condition. There is a $20K reward for information that leads to Velez-Cruz's arrest.



Investigators are searching for a 20-year-old man accused of a shooting in Philadelphia that left one man dead and four others hurt.

What we know:

Steven Velez-Cruz was identified by the Philadelphia Police Department on Friday as a suspect in the Oct. 18 quintuple shooting on the 2800 block of North Lawrence Street in North Philadelphia.

Steven Velez-Cruz, 20, is being sought on murder charges for his alleged role in a shooting on Oct. 18 that left one man dead and four others injured.

Velez-Cruz, 20, has been charged with several crimes, including murder and four counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police say there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Lawrence Street just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 18 for reports of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Luis Soto, 34, was shot in the chest and back, and died at Temple Hospital shortly after he arrived. Four other victims between the ages of 21–37 were injured by gunfire and placed in stable condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.