Philadelphia officer shot 12 times released from hospital 2 weeks after ambush

The Brief Philadelphia Police Officer Hector Rodriguez was released from the hospital on Saturday. Rodriguez and his partner, Shane Seiber, were ambushed and shot in West Philadelphia on Oct. 10. Seiber was killed. Rodriguez was shot 12 times.



Philadelphia Police Officer Hector Rodriguez was released from the hospital on Saturday, two weeks after he and his partner were shot in an ambush in West Philadelphia.

Community supports injured officer

What we know:

Medical staff, law enforcement and other community members gathered outside Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Saturday morning to cheer Rodriguez in an ambulance as he was discharged from the hospital.

PPD officers ambushed

The backstory:

Rodriguez and his partner Shane Seiber responded to reports of a man with a gun on North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia just after midnight on Oct. 10. When they got there, officials said the two officers were ambushed.

Rodriguez was shot 12 times, Seiber three times. While Rodriguez survived, Seiber's injuries were fatal. Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the department, leaves behind a wife and two children, both under 10.

Seiber's funeral was held on Oct. 20. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

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Fundraising efforts and official response continue

The Philadelphia Police Department extended gratitude to the doctors, nurses, surgeons and medical team at Penn Presbyterian for their efforts. Police said they are "profoundly grateful to the doctors, nurses, surgeons and entire medical team at Penn Presbyterian for their extraordinary skill, compassion and tireless efforts on behalf of both officers and their families."

Separate GoFundMe campaigns have been started for both families. Seiber's fundraiser has raised more than $120,000, while Rodriguez's campaign has nearly met its $20,000 goal.

Suspect charged with multiple felonies after ambush

The alleged gunman, Eric Lewis, was arrested after police say he fired at a total of 11 officers, including Rodriguez and Seiber, before being taken into custody when SWAT units arrived. Investigators have recovered three firearms linked to the shooting.

What's next:

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Lewis is facing approximately 80 charges, including homicide of a law enforcement officer, 10 counts of attempted murder and other charges. Lewis remains in police custody and is expected to stand trial first on federal charges, followed by charges in Philadelphia.