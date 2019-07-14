4-year-old girl critical after fall from North Philadelphia second story window, officials say
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling from a second story window in North Philadelphia, authorities say.
Man, 20, critical after Port Richmond shooting
A man is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back in Port Richmond.
18-year-old in critical condition after Kensington shooting
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kensington.
One man critical, another recovering after shooting in Franklinville
One man is in critical condition and another is recovering after a shooting in Franklinville early Sunday.
Philadelphia, New York police officers play ball for good cause
When it comes to Philadelphia vs. New York, there's usually no love lost between sports cities, but when the two rivals met Saturday at Arm and Hammer Park in Trenton it was precisely love and support that brought them together.
Police: Bustleton double shooting leaves woman in critical condition
Two women were hospitalized and one is in critical condition following a double shooting Saturday night in Bustleton.
Police: Man, 34, shot and killed in West Oak Lane
Police are investigating after they say a 34-year-old was shot and killed in West Oak Lane overnight.
7 Philadelphia police officers resign after offensive Facebook post investigation
The Philadelphia Police Department says seven officers whose Facebook posts were flagged in an investigation into offensive and sometimes threatening social media activity have resigned.
Gun violence forum draws hundreds in North Philadelphia
Another weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia has many people making a citywide plea to teenagers and young adults – put down the guns.