Photos show aftermath of 2024 crash that killed Gaudreau brothers

The Brief Photos from court documents show the aftermath of a 2024 crash that claimed the lives of hockey brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Sean Higgins, 45, was charged in the crash and has waived a plea deal which will send the case to trial slated to start in January.



Chilling photos included in newly obtained court documents show the aftermath of a crash that killed hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as the pair rode bikes on the eve of their sister's wedding in August 2024.

Crash photos released

What we know:

Newly released images show the brothers' mangled bicycles lying in the roadside grass after the August 2024 crash that claimed the lives of the Gaudreaus. Sean Higgins, 45, is accused of being under the influence and speeding around another vehicle when he struck the brothers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ From: court documents

Included in the court documents is an illustration of how the crash is believed to have happened. Photos of Higgins' Jeep with heavy front-end damage on the front passenger's side are also part of the court filing.

Higgins declines plea deal

What we know:

Higgins, who faces multiple charges in the crash, declined a plea deal during his final preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case will now go to trial, with jury selection slated for December and trial to begin in January.

Higgins defense has argued that a grand jury was given inaccurate evidence about his blood alcohol content, which was measured at .087% based on plasma. The defense claims experts determined the actual level would be .075% if converted to whole blood, which is below the legal limit.

Sean Higgins, 43, was charged in a crash that killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in Salem County.

The judge denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the indictment, stating that if there is new evidence in the case, it should be presented at the trial and there is no need to go back to the grand jury to present new evidence.

It is not yet clear how the court will rule on the disputed blood alcohol evidence or what impact it may have on the outcome of the trial.

Gaudreau case heads to trial

What's next:

The case will now head to trial, slated to begin in January.