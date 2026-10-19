Police, FBI find animal bones at Philly home during search connected to 7 missing women

The Brief Police and FBI have excavated more than half of the backyard at 417 West Chew Avenue, looking for forensic evidence, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators have found numerous animal bones but no human remains so far, sources tell FOX 29. The search is focused on finding evidence related to at least seven missing women, with digital images recovered guiding police, according to investigators.



Investigators have passed the halfway point in excavating the backyard of 417 West Chew Avenue as police and the FBI seek forensic evidence that can tie seven missing women to the home. The search continued Monday, with authorities using heavy equipment to dig and sift through the property segment by segment.

Ongoing police and FBI excavation at West Chew Avenue home

What we know:

Work at the property, formerly belonging to the late Raymond R.C. Horsch and his son Eugene Horsch, is now in its final phase, according to sources.

The operation has changed daily routines for neighbors.

Han Red, who lives nearby, said, "We usually go out and come around the block, but we can’t do that because of you know all this commotion." Red shared concerns about the impact on the area, saying, "It’s not good, it’s not good for the, you know, the neighborhood."

Findings and impact on investigation

The city’s Medical Examiner visited the property Thursday after an item was found that needed a closer look. So far, sources say investigators have turned up numerous animal bones during the excavation, but no human remains.

Investigators also report finding a hidden safe with documents and other materials inside the home. However, it is unclear how or if this discovery will aid the search for forensic evidence connected to the missing women, according to sources.

Guiding evidence and background on the case

Police say the investigation centers on at least seven missing women, with digital evidence recovered from the property helping guide their search. They say more than 1 million pictures and videos were pulled from the home, and based on this evidence, they believe five of the women are deceased.

Eugene Horsch’s arrest in Old City during a traffic stop in June led investigators to the property and kicked off the current search.

Fifteen years in the neighborhood have changed Han Red’s perspective after learning about the investigation. "I mean passing there I saw the guy but not knowing what type of person he was," said Red.

What's next:

Law enforcement originally expected the excavation work to be completed by this week, but with discoveries and ongoing sifting, the work may not wrap up until Friday at the earliest.

What we don't know:

Police and investigators have not said if the safe and documents discovered inside the home will provide any direct evidence tied to the missing women. It also remains unclear whether any human remains will be found as the search continues, sources say.