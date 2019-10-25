Police: Man shot, killed in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in the city's Germantown neighborhood.
It happened on the 5000 block of Greene Street shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday.
According to police, a man in his 20s was shot twice in the rib cage. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
