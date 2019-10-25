Police: Man shot, killed in Germantown

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

It happened on the 5000 block of Greene Street shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot twice in the rib cage. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.