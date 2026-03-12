Superintendent Jeanne Hengemuhle becomes first woman to lead NJ State Police

The Brief Superintendent Jeanne Hengemuhle, the first woman to lead the New Jersey State Police (NJSP), brings 26 years of experience and a fresh perspective after her appointment by Gov. Mikie Sherrill. She launched a 12-month plan focused on community trust, listening and supporting mental health in the department. Hengemuhle urges women in law enforcement to be confident, and NJSP will open recruiting later this month.



Superintendent Jeanne Hengemuhle is making history as the first woman to lead the New Jersey State Police (NJSP), bringing 26 years of experience and a fresh perspective after being appointed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill in February.

Settling into a historic leadership role

What we know:

Hengemuhle retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2024 but was called out of retirement to take on this historic role.

"I didn’t take it because it’s going to be easy, I know it’s going to be hard, but this organization has been led by some strong, excellent Colonels, and I’m humbled to be following in their footsteps," she said.

She credits her time away from the department for giving her a fresh outlook.

"I’m refreshed, I can look at policies and procedures in a different way," Hengemuhle said. Since taking the role, she has implemented a 12-month strategic plan and is prioritizing reconnecting, listening and learning while leading the department through a busy year of events.

"I have a servant leadership philosophy. I am here to support, mentor build up, and it doesn’t just only mean in the state police," she said. "It starts with me—how I treat people, how I talk to people. It’s going to funnel down to the everyday trooper."

A lifelong New Jerseyan and the youngest of seven children, Hengemuhle said she always wanted to work in law enforcement. Her father was a career FBI agent, and she put herself through the academy after attending Trenton State College. She considered joining the University of Pennsylvania Police but chose NJSP instead.

File Photo.

The backstory:

Hengemuhle began her career at the Port Norris station, worked in executive protection for several governors and spent years at the training academy, steadily climbing the ranks. She met her partner on the job, who also served 25 years with the department.

"The mission, the people, the belief in what we're doing, and the New Jersey State Police is a job amongst a lot of other jobs, so there’s a lot of ability to go from one job to another job," Hengemuhle said.

She is focused on building community trust and supporting mental health within the department, particularly after recent deadly shootings involving state troopers in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

"We need to be able to identify issues and address them, identify concerns and address them before they become crises, and it’s really important that we continue to push resiliency," she said.

Hengemuhle also offered advice for women pursuing careers in public service.

"Know that when you walk into a room, you belong in that room. Your voice will be heard, and your decisions can be listened to. Just be confident in what you’re doing, work hard and continue to go for what you want to go for," she said.

NJSP plans to open a recruiting process at the end of this month. Interested candidates can find future opportunities by scanning the QR code above or visiting this link.

What we don't know:

The timeline for Hengemuhle’s formal confirmation by the state Senate has not yet been announced, and details about specific policy changes or initiatives under her leadership are still pending.