Reading kidnapping case: 2 men charged with murder in Michael Petrino Jr. disappearance

The Brief Arrest warrants have been issued in the disappearance of Michael Petrino Jr. after a seven-month investigation by Reading police. Two men, Luke Foxx and Josiah Vaux, were taken into custody Thursday and face charges including second-degree murder and kidnapping. The investigation is ongoing.



Arrest warrants have been issued, and two individuals are in custody in connection with the disappearance of Michael Petrino Jr., according to the Reading Police Department. Officers took Luke Foxx and Josiah Vaux into custody Thursday, following a months-long investigation that began after Petrino Jr. was reported missing in western Lebanon County in late March.

Extensive investigation uncovers new details on disappearance

What we know:

Investigators said Petrino Jr. had been frequenting the Reading area prior to his disappearance. Authorities discovered his rented Jeep Compass abandoned in the 1200 block of Muhlenberg Street in the days after he was reported missing, and the vehicle was processed for evidence.

Police said that in the early morning hours of March 25, Petrino Jr. was lured to the area of 2nd and Oley Streets by Jayden Santiago, Jayden Edwards, and Amir Frazier, who were traveling in Petrino Jr.'s Jeep. Investigators obtained surveillance footage showing the Jeep entering an alleyway and Santiago exiting the vehicle while on his phone.

A group chat including Santiago, Edwards, Frazier, Gerson Caicedo, Khalil Nein, and Jazmeire Brockington was discovered, police said. Santiago indicated he would give a signal upon arrival, and footage later captured him doing so as a tan Chevrolet sedan arrived shortly after and parked with the Jeep.

Authorities said Petrino Jr. was assaulted, forcibly removed from the Jeep, placed in the Chevrolet, and driven away. Police believed Edwards, Santiago, and Frazier then abandoned the Jeep and destroyed Petrino Jr.'s cell phone.

Investigators learned that Nein, Brockington, and Caicedo then communicated and drove to a secluded location to meet Foxx and Vaux. Police said Foxx and Vaux, both armed, bound Petrino Jr., put him in their vehicle, and left the area.

Foxx and Vaux were taken into custody by the Reading Police Department and United States Marshals Service on Thursday. Both are expected to face charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, and related offenses.

Josiah Vaux (Left), Luke Foxx (Right)

Police said information from multiple sources indicated Petrino Jr. had ongoing issues with people in Berks County and a bounty had been placed on him.

Officers have asked anyone with information about Petrino Jr.’s disappearance to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County, which offers cash rewards for tips leading to an arrest.

Investigators reminded the public, "As in every criminal case, the fact that a warrant has been issued or a complaint has been filed is merely an accusation; and the defendant in this case is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the numbers provided or submit a tip anonymously.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the current whereabouts or condition of Michael Petrino Jr. and continue to seek public assistance in the investigation.