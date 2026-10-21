SEPTA bus driver, 4 passengers hurt in crash on Schuylkill Expressway

The Brief A SEPTA bus driver and four passengers were hurt in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway. The bus driver reported a car struck the SEPTA bus, causing it to strike a concrete barrier. Police are investigating the crash.



A SEPTA bus driver and four others were hurt when officials say a car hit the bus and caused it to crash into a cement barrier on the Schuylkill Expressway.

What we know:

A SEPTA spokesperson said the Route 125 bus crash happened around 8 a.m. on the Schuylkill Expressway near Montgomery Drive.

The bus driver reported that a car struck the bus and caused it to crash into a cement barrier, according to the spokesperson.

Five people, including the bus driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash and clean-up caused major traffic delays in the middle of Wednesday morning's rush hour.

What we don't know:

The extent of the injuries remains unknown at this time.

SEPTA did not comment on the other vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash.

What's next:

A SEPTA spokesperson said police are investigating the crash.