SEPTA bus driver, 4 passengers hurt in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
PHILADELPHIA - A SEPTA bus driver and four others were hurt when officials say a car hit the bus and caused it to crash into a cement barrier on the Schuylkill Expressway.
What we know:
A SEPTA spokesperson said the Route 125 bus crash happened around 8 a.m. on the Schuylkill Expressway near Montgomery Drive.
The bus driver reported that a car struck the bus and caused it to crash into a cement barrier, according to the spokesperson.
Five people, including the bus driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash and clean-up caused major traffic delays in the middle of Wednesday morning's rush hour.
What we don't know:
The extent of the injuries remains unknown at this time.
SEPTA did not comment on the other vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash.
What's next:
A SEPTA spokesperson said police are investigating the crash.
The Source: Information provided by SEPTA.