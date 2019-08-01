SEPTA announces Trolley Tunnel Blitz; schedule changes are in place
SEPTA’s Trolley Tunnel Blitz is underway, as the work to improve SEPTA’s trolley lines begins.
Spiders startle commuters at SEPTA station
Scary spiders are making themselves at home at SEPTA's Spring Garden station. FOX 29's Hank Flynn went to go check it out.
Check your schedule: SEPTA Regional Rail changes begin Monday
SEPTA's new regional line schedule begins Monday.
What to do if your SEPTA Key expired this week
Commuters heading to work Thursday morning may need to get their hands on a new SEPTA Key Card as some of the first cards issued expired.