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Small plane crash in Burlington County leaves pilot hospitalized

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Burlington County
Published October 23, 2026 11:40 AM EDT
Published October 23, 2026 11:40 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A pilot was hospitalized after a small plane crash Friday morning in Lumberton Township.
    • Officials say the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Flying W Airport around 9:30 a.m.
    • The condition of the pilot is not known at this time.

LUMBERTON, N.J. - A pilot was taken to the hospital after a small plane crash Friday morning in Burlington County, officials say.

What we know:

The plane departed from Flying W Airport in Lumberton Township just before 9:30 a.m., according to police at the scene.

Officials say the plane went down shortly after take-off Friday morning in Lumberton Township.

Officials say it crashed shortly after take-off near the Medford Township line.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital and is said to be conscious and talking. 

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the plane to crash.

No additional injuries have been reported.

The Source: Information provided by police and FOX 29 reporter Chris O'Connell.

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