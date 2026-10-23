Small plane crash in Burlington County leaves pilot hospitalized

The Brief A pilot was hospitalized after a small plane crash Friday morning in Lumberton Township. Officials say the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Flying W Airport around 9:30 a.m. The condition of the pilot is not known at this time.



A pilot was taken to the hospital after a small plane crash Friday morning in Burlington County, officials say.

What we know:

The plane departed from Flying W Airport in Lumberton Township just before 9:30 a.m., according to police at the scene.

Officials say the plane went down shortly after take-off Friday morning in Lumberton Township.

Officials say it crashed shortly after take-off near the Medford Township line.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital and is said to be conscious and talking.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the plane to crash.

No additional injuries have been reported.