Small plane crash in Burlington County leaves pilot hospitalized
LUMBERTON, N.J. - A pilot was taken to the hospital after a small plane crash Friday morning in Burlington County, officials say.
What we know:
The plane departed from Flying W Airport in Lumberton Township just before 9:30 a.m., according to police at the scene.
Officials say the plane went down shortly after take-off Friday morning in Lumberton Township.
Officials say it crashed shortly after take-off near the Medford Township line.
The pilot was taken to a local hospital and is said to be conscious and talking.
What we don't know:
It's unknown at this time what caused the plane to crash.
No additional injuries have been reported.
The Source: Information provided by police and FOX 29 reporter Chris O'Connell.