Threats prompt lockdowns, evacuations at 3 Philadelphia schools

The Brief Police say threats prompted lockdowns and evacuations at three Philadelphia schools on Friday. All three threats were determined to be unfounded and normal operations resumed after police assessments. The Philadelphia Police Department continues to review the circumstances surrounding the calls.



Lockdowns and evacuations happened at three Philadelphia schools on Friday after threats were reported, according to police. Police cleared each location shortly after responding and found the threats to be unfounded.

Precautionary lockdowns and evacuations at multiple schools

What we know:

Philadelphia Police responded to reports of threats made against three schools. The affected locations were Masterman School at 1699 Spring Garden Street, the School of the Future at 4021 Parkside Avenue, and Benjamin Franklin High School at 550 N. Broad Street.

Police said Masterman School began a lockdown around 8:30 a.m. and was cleared by 9:31 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin High School started evacuation procedures at about 9:28 a.m., resuming normal operations at 9:56 a.m.

The School of the Future was evacuated at about 9:32 a.m. and resumed normal school operations at 10:28 a.m. Police said all three threats were found to be unfounded after assessments at the affected locations.

Police said the threats to all three schools were made by the same caller. Details about the caller have not been released.

What we don't know:

Police continue to review the circumstances surrounding the calls, and further information about the caller or any ongoing investigation has not been shared. Updates will be provided as they become available.