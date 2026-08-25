Truck gets stuck in mud after illegally dumping 'hundreds of tires' in Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are searching for the renters of a UHaul box truck they say was left struck in the mud after illegally dumping mounds of tires in Fairmount Park.
What we know:
The Parks and Recreation Department will work Tuesday to remove the illegally dumped tires from Fairmount Park.
Officials say a UHaul truck was used to leave "hundreds of tires" near the Centennial Arboretum on Monday.
In a stroke of instant karma, the truck became stuck in the mud right next to the mounds of tires and abandoned.
What's next:
Each illegally dumped tire carries a $5,000 fine, according to officials.
Parks and Recreation crews will be at Fairmount Park on Tuesday morning to clean up the tires.
The Source: Information provided by the City of Philadelphia.