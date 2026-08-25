Truck gets stuck in mud after illegally dumping 'hundreds of tires' in Fairmount Park

The Brief A UHaul truck became stuck in the mud after officials say it was used to illegally dump hundreds of tires in Fairmount Park on Monday. Police have not publicly identified who rented the UHaul truck and have not reported any fines at this time. The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department will clean up the tires on Tuesday morning.



Investigators are searching for the renters of a UHaul box truck they say was left struck in the mud after illegally dumping mounds of tires in Fairmount Park.

What we know:

The Parks and Recreation Department will work Tuesday to remove the illegally dumped tires from Fairmount Park.

Officials say a UHaul truck was used to leave "hundreds of tires" near the Centennial Arboretum on Monday.

In a stroke of instant karma, the truck became stuck in the mud right next to the mounds of tires and abandoned.

What's next:

Each illegally dumped tire carries a $5,000 fine, according to officials.

Parks and Recreation crews will be at Fairmount Park on Tuesday morning to clean up the tires.