Universal working on reboot of 1996 blockbuster 'Twister,' report says

Another reboot of a popular movie is in the works: Twister.

Plot details aren't clear, but, according to Variety, Universal Pictures is negotiating to have Joseph Kosinski as the director. He directed films such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and "TRON: Legacy."

Variety reports Frank Marshall will produce the reboot, and a script is in progress. Marshall produced films like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

The original film starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. The duo played the role of storm chasers.

At the time, it was a box office hit in 1996, bringing in nearly $500 million, and it was praised for its special effects.

