Berwyn shooting victim ID'd as 'dedicated' CHOP nurse

The Brief Chester County officials identified the woman who was shot and killed in her car in Berwyn over the weekend as Megan Nieberle. Nieberle was described as a "dedicated" nurse who worked at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for nearly 30 years. Steven Jahn has been charged with Nieberle's murder.



The woman who was shot and killed in her car in Berwyn last weekend in what police described as a "random act of violence" has been identified as a nurse who had worked at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for nearly three decades, officials announced Friday.

Berwyn shooting suspect identified

What we know:

Megan Nieberle was shot while in her car in Berwyn late last Saturday, the Chester County Coroner's Office confirmed on Friday.

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Nieberle, 53, was described as a "proud and dedicated nurse" at CHOP, where she worked for 27 years.

The backstory:

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to police. Nieberle was driving near the intersection of Contention Lane and Old State Road in Tredyffrin Township, when police said Stevn Jahn, 44, shot her.

Nieberle died in the hospital the following day. Officials arrested Jahn and charged him with first-degree murder.

Chester County officials called the shooting a "random act of violence."

What's next:

Jahn will be in court for a preliminary hearing on March 23.