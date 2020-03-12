Wells Fargo Center closed for cleaning Thursday, events postponed

The Wells Fargo Center will be closed for extensive cleaning and sanitation Thursday, March 12, and non-essential employees will be working from home.

A source told FOX 29's Steve Keeley early Thursday morning that the Wells Fargo would closed amid the coronavirus outbreak and the building would only be accessible to "essesntial personnel."

The Wells Fargo Center was slated to host a concert by country music duo Dan and Shay, but tour buses were seen leaving the arena Thursday morning.

The concert has now been postponed and will be rescheduled. Comcast Spectacor says tickets will be honored for a later date or refunded at the point of purchase.

Comcast Spectacor released the following statement:

“In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, March 12. To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today. Today’s Wells Fargo Center events will be rescheduled. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase. The health and safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and will share information as it becomes available.”

The closure comes the morning after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 which caused the NBA to suspend their season indefinitely.

The Detroit Pistons, who played the Jazz on Saturday, were in Philadelphia to take on the Sixers Wednesday night. According to Keeley the team is in self-quarantine at an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, the NHL is still mulling its decision to continue the season. The Wells Fargo Center plays host to the Philadelphia Flyers, who have been surging up the Eastern Conference standings.

So far there is only one COVID-19 case in Philadelphia, 16 cases in Pennsylvania and 23 cases in New Jersey. Nationally, the coronavirus has afflicted over 1,200 people.

