NBA suspending season until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Germantown Academy student tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

CHOP cardiologist in King of Prussia tests positive for COVID-19

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Advertisement

The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. The NHL is expected to make a statement on the remainder of their season Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP



