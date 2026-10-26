Witnesses fight off attacker after argument leads to stabbing near City Hall

The Brief A 50-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back of the head during a fight outside City Hall on Sunday night. About a dozen people fought off the attacker, who was last seen fleeing on 15th Street. A 37-year-old man was also hurt during the fight.



About a dozen people fought off an attacker who police say stabbed a 50-year-old man in the head during an altercation outside City Hall on Sunday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 15th Street and JFK Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person with a weapon.

Police were met by the victim and witnesses who told officers that a verbal dispute involving an unknown Black man escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, police say the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the back of the head with an "unknown sharp object."

As many as 12 people became involved in the altercation, punching and kicking the suspect until he fell to the ground. A 37-year-old man suffered a laceration to his left arm during the fight.

The suspect fled before police arrived, heading south on 15th Street. Both victims were taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the conditions of the two men injured in the fight.

The 10-12 people who jumped into the fight have not been identified by police.

No description of the suspect has been released at this time.