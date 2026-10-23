Woman robbed at gunpoint in Live! Casino parking garage: police

The Brief A 28-year-old woman was robbed by an armed man in the Live! Casino parking garage. The suspect is accused of demanding the victim's items before taking her tote bag. No arrests have been reported.



Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint in the parking garage of Live! Casino.

What we know:

Investigators say the victim was on the third floor of the Live! Casino parking garage when she was approached by a Black man in his 20s armed with a handgun.

The suspect allegedly demanded the victim's items before taking her tote bag, according to police. The suspect then fled the area in a white Honda.

What we don't know:

Police say no injuries were reported.