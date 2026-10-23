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Woman robbed at gunpoint in Live! Casino parking garage: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated October 23, 2026 9:27 AM EDT Published October 23, 2026 9:27 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A 28-year-old woman was robbed by an armed man in the Live! Casino parking garage.
    • The suspect is accused of demanding the victim's items before taking her tote bag.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint in the parking garage of Live! Casino.

What we know:

Investigators say the victim was on the third floor of the Live! Casino parking garage when she was approached by a Black man in his 20s armed with a handgun.

The suspect allegedly demanded the victim's items before taking her tote bag, according to police. The suspect then fled the area in a white Honda.

What we don't know:

Police say no injuries were reported. 

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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