Woman robbed at gunpoint in Live! Casino parking garage: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint in the parking garage of Live! Casino.
What we know:
Investigators say the victim was on the third floor of the Live! Casino parking garage when she was approached by a Black man in his 20s armed with a handgun.
The suspect allegedly demanded the victim's items before taking her tote bag, according to police. The suspect then fled the area in a white Honda.
What we don't know:
Police say no injuries were reported.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.