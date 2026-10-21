Woman shot 11 times in North Philadelphia triple shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say three people were shot Wednesday morning inside a house in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 2800 block of North 20th Street just before 10 a.m.
Police found a man and two women each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and rushed the victims to Temple Hospital.
A 49-year-old woman was placed in critical condition after police say she was shot nearly a dozen times. Another woman, age 27, was shot six times and placed in stable condition.
Police say a 29-year-old man was struck three times in the leg by gunfire. He is expected to survive from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.
No arrests have been reported.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.