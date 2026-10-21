Woman shot 11 times in North Philadelphia triple shooting: police

The Brief 2 women and a man were each shot multiple times at a property in North Philadelphia. A 49-year-old woman was shot 11 times and placed in critical condition. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say three people were shot Wednesday morning inside a house in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 2800 block of North 20th Street just before 10 a.m.

Police found a man and two women each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and rushed the victims to Temple Hospital.

A 49-year-old woman was placed in critical condition after police say she was shot nearly a dozen times. Another woman, age 27, was shot six times and placed in stable condition.

Police say a 29-year-old man was struck three times in the leg by gunfire. He is expected to survive from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

No arrests have been reported.