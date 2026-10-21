Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot 11 times in North Philadelphia triple shooting: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated October 21, 2026 12:36 PM EDT Published October 21, 2026 11:08 AM EDT
Woman shot 11 times in North Philadelphia triple shooting
Woman shot 11 times in North Philadelphia triple shooting

Woman shot 11 times in North Philadelphia triple shooting

Two women and a man were each shot multiple times Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • 2 women and a man were each shot multiple times at a property in North Philadelphia.
    • A 49-year-old woman was shot 11 times and placed in critical condition.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say three people were shot Wednesday morning inside a house in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 2800 block of North 20th Street just before 10 a.m.

Police found a man and two women each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and rushed the victims to Temple Hospital. 

A 49-year-old woman was placed in critical condition after police say she was shot nearly a dozen times. Another woman, age 27, was shot six times and placed in stable condition.

Police say a 29-year-old man was struck three times in the leg by gunfire. He is expected to survive from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

No arrests have been reported.

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews