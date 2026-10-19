Jalen Hurts diagnosed with multiple blood clots in lungs, will reportedly miss rest of season

The Brief Jalen Hurts has been diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, the team announced Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles placed Hurts on injured reserve over the weekend, and he has now been ruled out for the season, according to ESPN. The Eagles say Hurts is expected to make a full recovery.



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has received a new medical diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, the team and his agent announced Monday.

The Eagles placed Hurts on injured reserve over the weekend after he was ruled out for Sunday’s game. He is now expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Details on Jalen Hurts' Updated Condition and Recovery

What we know:

Hurts was initially diagnosed with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis by specialists in London, according to a statement posted by the Philadelphia Eagles. Further testing revealed a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli.

Medical experts say Hurts is clinically stable with no significant functional limitations and will be treated with anticoagulation medicine, also known as blood thinners.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the third quarter of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images Expand

During this period, Hurts will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities.

The team says Hurts’ prognosis is very good, and they expect him to make a full recovery. They anticipate he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities once he is off the blood thinners.

Team Response and Roster Moves

The Eagles placed Hurts on injured reserve Saturday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hurts is expected to be out "for the foreseeable future." Placing him on injured reserve meant he would miss at least the next four Eagles games.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the new diagnosis would mean the end of Hurts' season.

The Eagles signed quarterback Joe Milton III off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad as they manage roster injuries. Tanner McKee started on Sunday. McKee played in four games for the Eagles in 2025, throwing for 274 yards and one touchdown.

The backstory:

Team officials say Hurts was diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf after being cleated during the Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He reported pain during practice but later played in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 11, passing for 220 yards and a touchdown.

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that doctors in London told Hurts not to sleep as a precaution, and the quarterback had been awake for 36 hours whee he started against Jacksonville.

Following further evaluations, the Eagles ruled Hurts out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers before officially moving him to injured reserve the day before the game.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly when Hurts will be cleared to play in games or return to full football activity. The length of his absence may depend on his response to treatment and how quickly he can stop using blood thinners, according to information shared in the team’s statement and reports.