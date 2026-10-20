Sixers open season with 106-100 win over Knicks as LeBron James, Jaylen Brown make debut

The Brief LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey powered the 76ers to a 106-100 season-opening win against the NBA champion Knicks on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson led New York with 21 points, but the Knicks struggled with shooting at Madison Square Garden. The 76ers next host Cleveland on Thursday and the Knicks visit Boston on Friday.



The Philadelphia 76ers grabbed a 106-100 victory over the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on Tuesday night, thanks to new additions LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 28 points.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers shake hands during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: Expand

Dynamic 76ers lineup showcases new additions

What we know:

James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, starting his NBA-record 24th season. Brown, in his first game with the 76ers after coming over from Boston, contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Simons made three 3-pointers and Caldwell-Pope had two, giving the Knicks trouble as they keyed in on the team's stars.

Brown had a strong debut for the 76ers. Maxey led all scorers, and both Simons and Caldwell-Pope capitalized on defensive lapses.

The Knicks celebrated their NBA title before the game with a banner and rings, and Brunson addressed fans at Madison Square Garden: "The joy that this city had this summer, we would love to replicate that again," said Brunson.

By the numbers:

Brunson scored 21 points for the Knicks but shot only 6-for-19 from the field. Towns added 19 points with 12 rebounds for New York. The Knicks managed only 37% shooting overall and 33.3% from three-point range, according to the Associated Press.

Three 3-pointers came from Simons and two from Caldwell-Pope, backed by solid bench production for Philadelphia.

What's next:

The 76ers next play Cleveland at home on Thursday night. The Knicks are scheduled to visit Boston on Friday night.