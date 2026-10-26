15-year-old boy dies a month after being struck by fallen tree branch in Lehigh County

The Brief A 15-year-old Lehigh County boy died a month after officials say he was struck by a fallen tree branch. The teen was said to be with members of his high school cross-country team when the fatal accident happened. Officials have not released the boy's identity.



A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead a month after officials say he was struck by a fallen tree branch while with members of his high school cross-country team in Lehigh County.

What we know:

Officials say the fatal accident happened the morning of Sept. 26 near the 1300 block of Oxford Drive in Allentown.

The 15-year-old Parkland High School student was with members of his cross-country team when authorities say he was struck and killed by a fallen tree branch.

The Lehigh County Coronor's Office announced the teen's death on Monday, saying he died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

What we don't know:

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office did not release the name of the teen.

"I do not believe that releasing his name serves any meaningful public purpose at this time," the coronor's office said. "More importantly, I believe his family deserves the time, space, and privacy to grieve the loss of their loved one without additional public attention."