9 Pennsylvania residents charged with illegally voting as non-citizens

The Brief Nine Pennsylvania residents were separately charged for allegedly voting despite knowing they were not U.S. citizens. Prosecutors say charges include illegal voting in the 2022 and 2024 general elections in both federal districts. Each person faces possible prison time and fines if convicted, but all are presumed innocent until proven guilty.



Nine Pennsylvania residents were charged with illegally voting in the state’s general elections, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The charges allege that each defendant knew they were not United States citizens before casting ballots, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors filed separate charges against nine Pennsylvania residents they say illegally voted while not citizens.

Artur Kopacz of Philadelphia, a citizen of Poland, is accused of voting in both the 2022 and 2024 general elections. Osmal Loy of Fountain Hill, a citizen of Cuba, and Yehuda Peer of Merion Station, a citizen of Israel, were both charged with voting in the 2024 general election. Alfredo Santiesteban, also from Philadelphia and a citizen of Cuba, faces charges for voting in the 2024 general election.

Joyce Donovan of Selinsgrove (citizen of Kenya), Inna Henry of Harrisburg (citizen of Russia), Nourten Kuruju of Luzerne (citizen of Greece), Nina Nyawara of Selinsgrove (citizen of Kenya), and Joyce Pitts of Effort (citizen of the Netherlands) with illegal voting in the 2022 and/or 2024 general elections.

If convicted, Kopacz faces up to two years in prison and a fine, while all other defendants face a maximum possible sentence of one year and a fine.

The backstory:

Under both federal and Pennsylvania state law, only United States citizens may vote in the state. The U.S. Attorneys’ offices emphasized the importance of enforcing these laws.

"Illegal voting is not a victimless crime but a serious affront to the principles of our democratic republic," United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Brian Miller.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known how the individuals were able to cast ballots in statewide elections despite their non-citizen status. The outcome of the pending cases has not been determined.