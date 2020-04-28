AG: 8 charged after NJ trooper shot during confrontation with 'hostile mob'

article

Authorities in New Jersey have announced charges against eight people in connection to a shooting that wounded a New Jersey State Trooper on Saturday.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced that State Police Detective Richard Hershey is expected to recover after undergoing surgery over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, the Det. Hershey responded to a call of a home invasion at a trailer park in Pittsgrove Township.

According to investigators, a woman had been beaten and robbed by a group of women during the robbery, and the trooper was conducting interviews with witnesses.

As the Det. Hershey stood outside, in plain clothes and an unmarked vehicle, authorities say five vehicles approached the scene. Hershey identified himself as law enforcement and ordered the occupants of those vehicles to leave.

As one of the vehicles drove off, authorities say one of the occupants shot Det. Hershey in the leg, and he returned fire.

On Monday, Grewal announced Najzeir Hutchings has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Two other individuals, Kareen Warner Jr. and Colby Opperman, have been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Salem County prosecutors also announced charges against five women in the home invasion and robbery. Jazmin Valentin, Yomari Lazu, Iramari Lazu, Maria Bentacourt, and Mayra Roblero have all been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit assault.

