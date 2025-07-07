Expand / Collapse search
Suspects sought in Philadelphia mass shooting that left 3 dead, 9 injured: police

By
Published  July 7, 2025 11:08pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
New video shows suspects in deadly mass shooting

The Philadelphia Police Department has released images and surveillance video showing the suspects wanted in connection to a mass shooting that occurred in Grays Ferry.

The Brief

    • Three people are dead and nine others were injured after a shooting occurred in Grays Ferry Monday.
    • Police need the public's help to identify suspects sought in connection with the incident.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects connected to a mass shooting that left three people dead and nine others injured. 

What we know:

On Monday, July 7, at around 12:57 a.m., Philly officers responded to a radio call reporting a person with a gun on the 1500 block of S. Etting Street. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Unfortunately, three people were pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

  • Zahir Wylie, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.
  • Jason Reese, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.
  • Azir Harris, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m.
Father of 24-year-old killed in Philly mass shooting speaks out

Troy Harris, the father of one of the three victims killed in the second mass shooting in Philadelphia over the holiday weekend, speaks out about the violence in the city and mourns the loss of his 24-year-old son.

Nine additional victims sustained various gunshot wounds. 

  • A 21-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and ankle.
  • A 17-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were each shot in the left arm.
  • Another 19-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.
  • A 23-year-old female sustained wounds to her left elbow, left thigh, and right calf.
  • A 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were also shot, though their specific injuries are currently unknown.
  • Another 17-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.
  • A 19-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. He was initially taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before being transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he remains in critical condition.

Police released surveillance video showing several suspects firing off guns in the deadly shooting. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS. 

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.

Crime & Public SafetyNews