Suspects sought in Philadelphia mass shooting that left 3 dead, 9 injured: police

The Brief Three people are dead and nine others were injured after a shooting occurred in Grays Ferry Monday. Police need the public's help to identify suspects sought in connection with the incident.



The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects connected to a mass shooting that left three people dead and nine others injured.

What we know:

On Monday, July 7, at around 12:57 a.m., Philly officers responded to a radio call reporting a person with a gun on the 1500 block of S. Etting Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, three people were pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Zahir Wylie, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Jason Reese, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

Azir Harris, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m.

Nine additional victims sustained various gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and ankle.

A 17-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were each shot in the left arm.

Another 19-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 23-year-old female sustained wounds to her left elbow, left thigh, and right calf.

A 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were also shot, though their specific injuries are currently unknown.

Another 17-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 19-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. He was initially taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before being transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he remains in critical condition.

Police released surveillance video showing several suspects firing off guns in the deadly shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.